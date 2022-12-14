The Lowly Brass tuba/euphonium ensemble of Ottumwa will host the 20th annual Ottumwa TubaChristmas celebration Sunday in St. John Auditorium on the campus of Indian Hills Community College.
The event is one of more than 200 similar events that will take place around the world this Christmas season.
All area musicians who play the tuba, baritone or euphonium are invited to participate in this great seasonal event that will culminate with a free public concert at 4 p.m.
The day's activities will begin at 1:30 p.m. with registration for the musicians. This will be followed by a 90-minute rehearsal at 2 p.m. and a break prior to the 4 p.m. concert.
The public is invited to attend the free concert to share this very special experience. The massed ensemble will be led by Brenda Hagedon, the musical director of the Ottumwa Municipal Band.
For more information, contact Mary Lee Hansen by phone at 641-777-8216 or e-mail to mleehansen@centurylink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.