OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa has not had a sunny day in more than a week. It probably feels like longer. That looks like it’s about to change.
The last mostly sunny day was Jan. 21, and there was only one sunny day in the week preceding that. In all, 18 of the last 20 days of January saw cloudy conditions.
Sunday will be downright spring-like, according to the National Weather Service, with sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees. But there’s another gloomy day to get through before it arrives. Saturday will be cloudy, though a bit warmer with a high near 38.
It won’t last, unfortunately. Monday brings more clouds, and there’s a chance of snow Tuesday. That will usher in colder air, with highs Wednesday and Thursday once again near freezing.
Officially, Ottumwa ended January with 3.8 inches of snow. While the month started out warm and had a cold snap midway through, most days were well within the normal range of temperatures. The month’s high temperature arrived Jan. 9, when it hit 62 degrees.
Three days saw the temperatures dip below zero, but it was a far cry from the arctic weather the region saw a year ago.
February typically sees the beginning of the annual warmup. Highs at the beginning of the month average just above freezing. They reach the low 40s by the time it ends.