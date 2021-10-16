OTTUMWA — Alice Brinegar, longtime mammogram technician at Ottumwa Regional Health Center, is being celebrated with a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk retirement celebration next week.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the front entrance of ORHC, with the free walk getting under way at 6:30 p.m. The path will take walkers around the outside of the hospital, and there will be refreshments at the end to celebrate Brinegar’s retirement.
The event also focuses on educating the community about breast cancer, the importance of yearly mammograms, to show support for those fighting breast cancer and to honor those who have lost their fight.
Brinegar has served in the mammography field for more than 40 years. In a previous interview with the Courier, she said she was recruited while she was still in college to do mammography, when radiology programs were just getting their start. She said that the breast cancer screenings and treatments have come a long way during here tenure. “It’s the easiest screening tool we have at the time of finding breast cancer,” she said in the interview. “I like what I do. It’s something I feel passionate about.”