OTTUMWA — Cancer can bring a lot of stress to a patient’s life. With a new class from the Ottumwa YMCA, those patients now have a place to go to find calm and relaxation.
Restorative Yoga, a program geared toward cancer patients and survivors, is set to begin Oct. 18 and has space for up to 10 participants.
“It’s kind of intended to help with relaxation,” said Heather Coffman, health and wellness director at the Y. “The nice thing about restorative yoga is the poses are held for a longer time, and they’re all on the floor. There are no fast transitions.”
Candy Fisher, a fitness instructor at the Y who will be leading the classes, says it’s very careful movement, getting the participants into the posture, staying in it for several minutes and working on their breath work. “The whole point is making the person comfortable so they can relax into their environment,” she said. “I truly never touch people or move people around.”
What she does, she said, is demonstrate the pose and how to get into the position. “Those transitions are part of the program,” Fisher said. And with the smaller class size, she can give that personal attention to the participants. If someone is having trouble or appears to be in discomfort, she can help them adjust the position and individualize the movement.
“It can be tailored to the individual,” Coffman said. And she sees it as a great opportunity to reach out to the community and provide a needed service. “We’ve been looking for a way to offer new programming for the Y. It seems like the Y really focuses on community outreach and what we can do for the community,” she said, noting that patients don’t have to be a member of the Y to participate.
Additionally, patients can sign up for Restorative Yoga at no cost. The funds for the equipment and fees are paid for through a grant from the Legacy Foundation.
Coffman said the benefits of the program are two-fold for benefiting quality of life. “Exercise is one component of that, and the mental as well. The yoga kind of combines both of those,” she said. It’s about getting them into a good, relaxed state of mind, she added.
The program is open to patients of all types of cancer, but the leaders thought beginning the program in October, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, would be a good time to start. The initial run of the weekly classes will be six weeks, and sign-up will be month-to-month after that. Classes are currently scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Mondays, but the instructors are hoping the class sees opportunity for growth.
While the class size of 10 is an ideal size, Coffman said, because of the personal interaction the class requires, the studio space, and spacing for COVID-19 precautions.
“If we happen to move past that, we will add more classes if we need to,” she said. “If we add more classes, we would schedule different times of day, such as evenings or the morning, to hopefully reach more people.”
A promotional flyer from the Y describes the program as “a practice of conscious relaxation using props (blankets, bolsters, mats, yoga mats) to support your muscles in gentle, comfortable positions. The poses are held for [several minutes], giving your body time to relax so that your mind can enter a quiet meditative state.”
Registration is required and can be made by contacting Coffman at 641-684-6571 ext. 26 or heather@ottumwaymca.com.