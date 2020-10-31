ALBIA — Leann Seddon calls herself a “previvor.”
She’s the youngest of three sisters, each with her own journey with a gene mutation: the partner and localizer of BRCA 2 called PALB2, which Seddon said is located on chromosome 16.
A series of events led Seddon and sisters Becky Rozenboom and Lori McAninch, along with their mother, to be tested for the gene mutation.
It started with a Christmas letter from a cousin in December 2016, which came with news of breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. That got Seddon’s wheels turning, recalling several cases of breast cancer on her father’s side, including her grandpa’s two sisters, a niece and now the cousin. It left her wondering who would be next.
The answer was heart-breaking to her family. In February 2017, at age 39, Rozenboom’s mammogram revealed a likely case of cancer with a diagnosis of stage 3, phase 3 breast cancer days later. That began a journey with chemotherapy that ended in June 2017.
“I was scared to death,” Rozenboom said. “When I actually found my tumor or thought that I had a problem, I was scared to death because I assumed I had a problem. I just cried until we got to the doctor and got a plan. After meeting with the doctors, I felt a lot better because they had a plan for me. They hopefully saved my life.”
Seddon, then 34, took action after her oldest sister’s diagnosis by calling to schedule her first mammogram and an annual checkup with her OBGYN. The mammogram was clear, but due to the family history of breast cancer, her OBGYN recommended genetic testing for the trio of sisters — and their mother.
With her diagnosis at such a young age, Rozenboom was tested first, in May 2017. It came back positive for the PALB2 mutation. The next month, during Rozenboom’s genetic counseling appointment, Seddon tested immediately. She was on her way to a party to celebrate the end of her sister’s chemotherapy journey when she got the results. She was positive for the mutation, too.
Their mother’s genetic test, meanwhile, came back negative for the gene, confirming suspicions that it came from their dad’s side of the family.
Seddon acted immediately on her results by arranging an appointment with her sister’s breast surgeon, Dr. Tiffany Torstenson (Dr. T) and registering with Ancestry.com in order to better map her medical family tree to try to figure out where in the line the mutation came from.
“Knowing your family history is huge, and asking the elders of your families about your family medical history is very, very important,” she said.
In July, Seddon met with Dr. T to explore her options: preventative mastectomy, medicine that would throw her into menopause or surveillance every three months. At the time, she opted for surveillance. At the end of the month, things changed. Rozenboom had her mastectomy, and middle sister McAninch, after seeing her older sister in recovery, decided to take her genetic test. Seddon then opted for surgery as well, saying, “surveillance be damned.”
In August, as Seddon was going through her MRI baseline and consulting with doctors about her plans and change of mind, McAninch’s genetic test came back. It was positive for the mutation. “It is against the odds that all three of us would inherit the faulty gene, but that’s how it happened,” Seddon wrote. Shortly after, Rozenboom went through her daily radiation program.
“The genetic mutation, at the time, I didn’t realize how severe the genetic mutation was,” McAninch said. “It is very important to be tested for that if at all possible.”
Then October struck. Seddon and McAninch continued with preparations for their preventative mastectomies. McAninch’s baseline MRI showed concerns, so she was called in for a biopsy. “It crushed me. Tears flowed, though I don’t recall how much or how hard,” Seddon said.
On Oct. 27, McAninch was officially diagnosed with breast cancer.
“Being diagnosed with breast cancer is very scary as I have three young children at home,” she said. “It was very unexpected because I had had my mammogram just a few months before my diagnosis and had no symptoms. It was only caught because of my sister’s diagnosis.”
“I went kind of nuts. I was so mad. I went home and beat our punching bag a good, long time. What little shred of doubt that was in my mind about having my preventative mastectomy went out the window. My surgery couldn’t come soon enough,” recalls Seddon.
“I think I was about a week and a half from being done with radiation when Lori was diagnosed. It was pretty devastating,” Rozenboom said. “It was scary for Leann. She felt like she was on the chopping block. Since she’s had the prophylactic mastectomy, hopefully, we’ve eliminated that for her.”
McAninch had her mastectomy in November. Seddon’s followed in December, including the expanders for implants.
On Dec. 26, Seddon received her pathology report. She was clear of cancer. Her risk for breast cancer had gone from more than 60 percent to about 2 percent; the average woman, she says, has a risk of 12 percent.
In January 2018, McAninch started her chemotherapy, receiving treatments every two weeks. At the same time, Seddon was going in for weekly checkups in regard to recovery from her surgery.
In March, Seddon and Rozenboom both went in for exchanger surgeries, where their expanders were taken out and implants but in. This recovery, Seddon said, was worse than the mastectomy as they did fat grafting, where their fat was scraped from their bellies and then filled in above the implants.
“Our doctors were so good to us,” Rozenboom said of the team at Katzman Breast Care, part of the Mercy medical system, in Clive. “When Lori was diagnosed and Leann was going through all that, they were absolutely fantastic. They felt like family by the end of it. They did an excellent job.”
Throughout the spring of 2018, McAninch finished with chemotherapy and went through radiation and began immunotherapy. She also had her exchange surgery in that timeframe. The sisters began planning a girls trip to celebrate when all the treatments were over.
But that didn’t end the family’s string of bad news. Their aunt, a sister of their dad, tested positive for the PALB2 mutation. At age 70, it was decided surveillance would be the best option.
Then, in 2019, McAninch finished her immunotherapy, and the sisters headed to Marco Island, Florida, in May for the celebration. When asked if more sister trips were a possibility in the future, “I would like to think so,” McAninch said. They all had a great time.
Rozenboom and McAninch have been declared cancer-free. But still, Seddon has struggled with her “previvor’s guilt,” saying a previvor is someone who has survived their predisposition to cancer. She includes her two daughters, four nieces and two nephews in that category as well.
“That previvor’s guilt is part of what feeds my new hobby: genealogy,” she said. “I was very curious about which family line the mutation came from. More importantly, if I could find which family line the PALB2 mutation came from, perhaps I could forewarn and help spare distant cousins from the same devastation of inherited breast cancer."
She still has not discovered the precise branch it came from, but she feels like she and a group of geneticists and genealogists she’s teamed up with at the University of Washington’s Connect My Variant study are closer.
“I am most thankful for genetic testing,” she added. “I feel extremely fortunate and lucky that I was spared, while my sisters were not. Because of that, I feel compelled to try and find the family line which this mutation came from so I can forewarn other distant cousins. It’s my way to pay it forward to the world.”
Meanwhile, Seddon and her sisters continue to be advocates for knowing family medical history, genetic counseling and testing, knowing what is normal for your body, regular mammograms and speaking up for yourself to your doctors and medical team when something does not feel right.
Rozenboom and McAninch both advised getting mammograms but also taking it a step or two further.
“Part of our journey wouldn’t have happened the way it did if we hadn’t done the genetic testing,” Rozenboom said. “Had we not found that gene, it may not have started Lori and Leann on their journey.
“Lori may have learned much later that she had cancer. The testing may have saved her life.”
“I would also emphasize if an MRI is possible, getting an MRI,” McAninch said. “In my case, a mammogram didn’t catch it. Catching it early [with the MRI] was key in my situation.”
In the meantime, Rozenboom has focused her efforts on helping others the way she was helped through her diagnosis.
“I learned that people are very kind and are willing to help somebody in need,” she said. “One of the biggest things is when I was diagnosed, I had a lot of people that reached out to me that had had breast cancer with advice, support and encouragement. That is something that I want to do, too. If somebody I know is diagnosed with breast cancer, I want to reach out to them right away.”
Seddon says over the last couple years she’s slowed down on her genealogy quest to try to live in the moment more, get more sleep and spend more time with her daughters.
“This doesn’t mean I’ve given up in this quest to seek out, inform and hopefully spare lives of other cousins who potentially have this same familial breast cancer mutation,” she writes. “I still have hope. As we must all, to never give up hope.
“It has been a roller coaster ride of emotions, this breast cancer journey and genealogy quest. It is far from over, though. How many of the eight kids (between us three sisters) will inherit the PALB2 mutation? Genetic counselors recommend testing at age 25, but it is bound to come up in conversation well before then.”
McAninch is already planning on her three daughters getting the genetic testing done when they get old enough. “I appreciate every day I have with my children. It has made me very faithful, much more than I used to be, and thankful to God,” she said. “It also makes me kind of anxious because I have three daughters that as they get older they’ll have to get genetic testing, so it will be a part of their future.”
In fact, Seddon’s own daughters have already begun questioning their future. “Wait, does this mean we will get it?” they’ve both asked, coincidentally at age 6.
“For now, in response to their question, I just tell them, ‘I don’t know,’ which is the truth. Time will tell,” Seddon writes. “Hopefully when our kids are old enough to be tested, there will have been major breakthroughs in research, medicine and technology so body parts don’t have to be cut off to prevent breast cancer. Hopefully metastatic breast cancer will not be a terminal disease but instead just a chronic, manageable condition.”