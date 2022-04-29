OTTUMWA — A sixth-month process to revise the City of Ottumwa animals ordinance led to quite a few changes, from classification of animals, to enforcement of infractions in keeping them.
One thing that won't change, at least as it's currently written, is breed-specific legislation.
Indeed, "pit bull terrier" will remain in the "dangerous animals" category of the revised ordinance the city plans to bring to the council for a first reading Tuesday as part of the "animals and fowl" (Chapter 7) portion of the code.
However, the dog could be moved into "high risk" or be struck from the code completely should it fail on the first reading. But, it would take a motion at the bench to amend what will be before the council.
"If the city were to keep the ban in place, yes, there are going to be people upset. It may cause a legal challenge. The group may win, and they may not win," city administrator Philip Rath said Friday of the decision to keep the ban in place. "If the ban is lifted, and something were to happen, and it was pit bull-related, that could also cause a lawsuit, but it could also mean there's a severe injury or death of another individual.
"And that's the part that I struggled with the most. I don't know how I would sleep at night if I made a recommendation to lift the ban and something like that were to happen."
How the ordinance has changed
Though there are a few minor changes and tighter definitions and regulations, mostly the ordinance has been streamlined to include enforcement procedures regarding various types of animals.
However, as far as the language itself, the bulk of the change deals with what are now "high-risk" animals.
These animals, unlike "dangerous animals" or "vicious animals," can be kept on city property if they meet several different criteria between owner and animal. Those range from keeping the animal in a cage with warning signs within two feet of each entrance to the property, mandatory microchipping and licensure, spay and neuter, and an owner keeping at least $100,000 of liability insurance. The animals also must meet certain behavioral characteristics.
Owners essentially have a three-strikes-and-you're-out mandate; if a "high-risk" animal is impounded three times, it is euthanized.
Conversely, owners also have a stake as well. Initially, a community service officer will identify a "high-risk" animal, but owners can appeal to the city about the designation. If no appeal is filed, the designation becomes permanent.
However, owners may be required to complete a "behavior consultation" within 60 days after receiving notification declaring the animal "high risk."
Service dogs, seeing-eye dogs or hearing-ear dogs, which aren't classified as pets and assist residents with disabilities, are exempt from many regulations.
How does the new ordinance affect the pit bull terrier?
Simply, on its face, it doesn't, even though there has been a significant effort to get the breed removed from the code.
Because pit bulls are defined as "dangerous animals," they are not permitted inside city limits, mainly except for medical care, or if they are impounded waiting to be transported outside city limits.
However, owners whose dog has been defined as dangerous can appeal to the city within 10 days of that decision. But if no appeal is filed, the determination is permanent.
Pit bulls have been defined as "dangerous animals" in the city since the 1980s, and the ban on the breed went into effect in the early 2000s after the dog killed a toddler.
What's next?
The city council will vote on the first reading of the ordinance as written during Tuesday's city council meeting. Three votes in favor will move the process along, presumably to a second and third reading, with the adoption of the ordinance likely in June.
That's the simple part. Three votes against will keep the current ordinance as is until there are changes made.
However, the council has options regarding the pit bull terrier, which has been the cause of harrowing weeks and months leading up to the meeting. It could make an amendment from the bench to strike the breed, or potentially move it into the "high risk" category.
"They could amend it when it's read or when they're acting on it," Rath said. "Somebody could make a motion to amend that and then adopt it as amended. That way, it doesn't require a redraft.
"But if you have something that was changing all the stuff around, then it would probably be best to clean it up and give them a clean copy of that and have that voted on at a different meeting."
Rath said the plan is to proceed with three readings of the ordinance over the coming weeks.
"We're not trying to hide behind anything, because this is a fairly controversial issue," he said. "People might not be able to make this meeting, but they could make the second one or third one if it gets approved.
"But if council gives some direction on things they want to see changed, depending on how major or minor those changes are, we may be able to make those on the spot and pass it, and then incorporate those changes into the second reading and third reading if that's what they want."