OTTUMWA — More than $31,000 in free dental care was donated to area citizens by Bridge City Dental.
On Oct. 29, the dental office opened its doors for a free dental care day as part of the Iowa Dental Foundation's Iowa Mission of Mercy local clinics program.
Local dentist Dr. Cynthia Phillips and Dr. Molly Mullen of Hometown Dental in Albia also lent a helping hand at the clinic. A wide range of dental services were provided to 29 patients throughout the day, including cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and in some cases more extensive dental care depending on each patient’s primary needs. In total, the team provided $31,600 worth of free dental services.
Visit www.iowamom.org for a complete list of free dental clinics across the state. These clinics are part of the IDF IMOM Local program. IDF is a non-profit organization and plans to resume hosting a full two-day clinic in November 2022 in Des Moines. Since the first IMOM in 2008, over 15,000 patients have received free dental care totaling over $10 million.