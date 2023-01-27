OTTUMWA — Experience the attitude and excitement of live professional wrestling when Central Empire Wrestling returns to the Bridge View Center for Bridge City Slam V on June 3.
A host of nationally-known wrestling legends will be in Ottumwa for Legends Fan Fest & Pro Wrestling Show that you won’t want to miss. The Fan Fest begins at 4 p.m., and bell time is scheduled for 7 p.m. See nationally-known television stars up close and personal at the Legends Fan Fest, which is free with show ticket.
Shop wrestling vendor tables to see professional wrestling memorabilia, t-shirts, and other merchandise and novelties. A fun-filled, action-packed, interactive live experience you won’t want to miss.
Stars on hand will be Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Debra, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Earl Hebner, “Cowboy” Bob Orton and more. All will be available for meet and greets during Fan Fest from 4-7 p.m.
Tickets start at $20 ($25 day of show) and are now on sale at bridgeviewcenter.com and the Bridge View Center Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is an all-ages event. Card is subject to change.
Visit centralempirewrestling.com for more information about Central Empire Wrestling. Like Central Empire Wrestling on Facebook and follow @CEWLive on Twitter for show updates.
