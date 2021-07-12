Bridge closed for reconstruction Jul 12, 2021 3 hrs ago OTTUMWA — The Dudley Bridge, located on 225th Avenue between 138th Street and Power Plant Road, is closed for replacement. The closure began Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in mid-September. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Road Bridge Power Plant Highway Building Industry Closure Replacement Reconstruction Mid-september Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries DUNNING, Marilyn SHOUNKWILER, Richard JOHNSON, Jim Smith, Virginia CALLAS, Jeanne Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep baseball: Blue Demons strike late in postseason openerPrep softball: Bulldog softball season ends at No. 1 MuscatineGrassleys stress retaining, retaking majoritiesDickey enjoying 'wonderful' senate experiencePrep softball: Mustangs run down postseason upset at WBNDPrep softball: Comets soar into regional finalsCity fireworks cause frustration on two fronts4-H royalty to be crowned SundayPrep softball: Trojans tag out KeokukPrep softball: Savages shut down postseason rivals Images Videos