OTTUMWA — A project to replace a bridge on Ward Street over the Jefferson drainage ditch will take approximately two months to complete, which will force detours in the area.
Two 10x6 box culverts will replace the bridge, and the contractor is scheduled to begin mobilizing the job site Monday. Both Ward Street and Harrod Avenue will be closed beginning Wednesday.
Alternate crossings of the drainage ditch for north-south traffic will be open on Ray and Ransom streets. East-west traffic may use either Mary Street or Loomis Avenue.