OTTUMWA — Ottumwa is joining the fight against Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day campaign Sunday.
The organization encourages advocates to use the summer solstice — the day with the most light — to fight the darkness of the disease with an activity of their choice. In Ottumwa, the Jefferson Street Viaduct will be lit up in purple throughout the month of June to spread awareness for the individuals and families affected by the disease and other forms of dementia in the community.
It also coincides with the Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, which is observed over the month of June. For more information, visit alz.org/thelongestday or alz.org/abam for more information on the Longest Day campaign and the awareness month.