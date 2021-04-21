OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center is celebrating area moms with its annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
The menu includes breakfast and lunch items, including prime rib, shrimp, made-to-order omelets and a dessert buffet. The brunch will serve a full-service buffet with the BVC team serving all guests.
Reservations are required for priority seating, and seating may be limited. They can be made by calling 641-684-7000 or emailing info@bridgeviewcenter.com and will be accepted through Friday, May 7. Wait times may vary if you do not have a reservation. Accommodations for up to 20-plus can be made.