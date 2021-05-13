OTTUMWA — Lights, camera, action.
The Iowa Motion Picture Association is hosting its 30th annual awards gala at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa May 22.
Screenings of select nominated films will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. A meet and greet with the keynote speaker Greg Zekowski is set from 3-5 p..m. A ticket dinner runs from 5-7 p.m., with the awards gala, also ticketed, beginning at 7 p.m.
The day will include red carpet interviews with film nominees and members of the Iowa film industry. The organization is dedicated to promoting the talents and skills of Iowa filmmakers and producers.
Tickets for entry into the entire event are $40 per person and can be repurchased at www.lmpa.tv. They can also be purchased at the door, but those may not include the banquet dinner.