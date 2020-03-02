OTTUMWA — Plans for a hotel at Bridge View Center were set back again after the company that had partnered with the city for the project backed out.
While there has been no formal announcement from the city, the issue was mentioned in Bridge View Center’s annual report. The city had been in negotiations with Chris-Bro Hospitality for a 96-room hotel, and the project seemed to be on track as late as this past fall. Council members approved changes to the Westgate TIF district in support of the project. Construction was expected in 2020.
Bridge View’s report quoted City Planner Kevin Flanagan as saying Chris-Bro “regrettably withdrew from the development agreement.” It means the city is once again in search of a partner for the project.
“We will have a hotel. We just don’t know when,” Flanagan said Monday.
Flanagan said Chris-Bro’s decision to walk away from the project came at a very late stage. Most of the work was in place and the city was prepared to lease the hotel’s footprint to the company.
“We were right up to signing the [agreement]. They just got cold feet and decided to back out at the last minute,” said Flanagan.
The decision was unusual. Flanagan said he had never seen a partner walk away from a development that late in the game. He said the city is caught in what amounts to a Catch-22 in some ways. Developers want to see strong returns on events at a center before building, but you can’t capture the events they want to see without a hotel.
“We’re only doing about a third, less than half of what we could,” he said.
It’s a concern that has been echoed by others in Ottumwa’s economic development. Scott Hallgren, Bridge View’s director, told the city council last April that the center could reasonably expect a significant uptick in business with a hotel. Conventions “automatically ask if you have a hotel,” he said at the time, and many look elsewhere if the answer is no.
Part of the question facing the development is literally in the name of the proposal. Flanagan said the city would like to see a hotel with a brand name on it, a Mariott or Hilton. But the franchise for those names comes with a price tag high enough to give developers pause. Some have asked whether the city would be interested in having a hotel at Bridge View with “soft branding,” which would be within a hotel chain’s system but lack the marquee name.
That’s not the goal now, though.
“If we were soft-branding, we could already be developing,” Flanagan said.
The departure of Chris-Bro means the project has essentially lost a year in development and construction, so any hotel opening will most likely not take place before 2021.