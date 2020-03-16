OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center is postponing events on the advice of officials as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Iowa.
The concert by Foreigner was postponed by the band last week, and Bridge View’s website said Monday the March 29 concert by Tonic Sol-Fa has also been postponed.
A statement on Bridge View’s website said the venue is “working to reschedule some events while other events have chosen to cancel.”
Those who bought tickets through Ticketmaster “will receive an email regarding new show dates and ticket info.” The center said updates on postponements, cancellations and refunds will be posted to its website and to the center’s Facebook page.