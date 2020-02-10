OTTUMWA — Southeast Iowa is getting ready for a late-week plunge in temperatures, but forecasters say the cold won’t last long.
Highs in the mid- to upper-30s Tuesday and Wednesday will be followed by very cold air after a front finishes moving through the area Wednesday night. Temperatures Wednesday night will dip to the single digits, and Thursday will reach only 11 degrees, more than 20 degrees colder than average for the date, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday night will be even colder, with a low around zero. Wind chills Friday morning will be more than 10 degrees below zero.
The cold blast will be short-lived. Forecasters expect Friday to rebound to near 30 degrees, while the weekend highs should be in the low 40s.
There are signs winter is reaching its end, and they go beyond last week’s failure of Punxsutawney Phil to see his shadow on Groundhog Day. Major League Baseball teams have pitchers and catchers report this week, and most teams have their first full-squad workouts scheduled for early next week.