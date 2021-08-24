OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation in Ottumwa has awarded $150,000 in the latest Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant cycle.
Wapello County programs receiving grants include American Home Finding for the Wapello County car passenger safety program; First Resources, Inc., for roof repair at its Gateway Drive location; Friends of Blakesburg Public Library for electrical upgrades for the library’s renovation project; Indian Hills Community College Development Corporation to support the Inspiring and Supporting College Enrollment among the county’s high school seniors initiative; Iowa International Center to remove language barrier by funding a free 24/7 interpretation hotline; Main Street Ottumwa to assist with the purchase of an electric utility vehicle for downtown maintenance; Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation for the purchase of band and orchestra instruments; Ottumwa Public Library to kick off the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program; Southeast Iowa Sports Commission to create a marketing package for the Sports Complex Capital Campaign; Sieda to fund the diaper bank for the upcoming fiscal year; and Whatsoever You Do, Inc., to begin phase three at the SE Iowa Emergency Shelter.
Bright Ideas has three grant cycles each year, awarding $450,000 a year. The next online application cycle opens Sept. 15.
In addition, the McCreery Cancer Center received two awards from the Robert F. McCune Endowment for ancillary equipment for a new CT scanner and new furniture for the waiting room and treatment center. The Ottumwa YMCA also received and award from the endowment for development of an adaptive yoga program for cancer patients. The three awards total $15,586. The endowment is a restricted unified fund of resources where the investment income is dispersed to assist cancer patients, facilities and programs of Ottumwa and Wapello County.
Applications to the McCune applications are accepted at any time.