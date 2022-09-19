More often than not the last wishes of the dying are simple yet meaningful.
Jimmy Spears’ last wish was all that.
When he was asked if he could do anything one last time, Spears’ his reply was simple.
“To have a canteen, a chocolate milkshake and a good old piece of cherry pie with my wife, and my best friend,” he said.
The Good Samaritan Society made it happen.
Spears met his best friend Ed Schultz when they were just 13 years old. They went to school and held some of the same classes together. They even enlisted in the military together on what was called the Buddy System.
“After 68 years of friendship, we are more brothers than friends,” Spears said.
It was during a theatre production at Spears’ high school that he met the love of his life, Mary.
“I knew Mary from other classes but it wasn’t until performing in a play together that I knew I was taken with her,” Spears recalled. After graduation, Jimmy asked Mary on a date and now after two children and 57 years, the couple is still happily married.
“Mary is a saint,” Schultz said. “She had to put up with the two of us for so long.”
When asked if he could go back and do anything different, Spears also had a simple answer.
“Nothing,” he said. “I have had a life well-lived and well-loved. I couldn’t ask for more than that.”
