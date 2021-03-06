OTTUMWA — Whether the topic was constitutional rights, public education or anything else, local statehouse legislators had something for constituents on both sides of the aisle Saturday.
Republican state congresswoman Holly Brink and Republican state senator Ken Rozenboom, both of Oskaloosa, answered questions on a range of topics during a forum hosted by the Ottumwa League of Women Voters at Bridge View Center.
State representative Cherielynn Westrich and senator Adrian Dickey also were invited but did not show. Westrich had an illness in the family, and an email to Dickey's office regarding his absence went unreturned.
At times, the forum got heated because of positions. Brink came out forcefully against abortion and constitutional rights, as did Rozenboom, who represents Senate District 40.
One resident asked how the legislators would continue to support constitutional rights — namely the First Amendment, Second Amendment and Fourth Amendment — at the local level out of concern they're "under assault" at the federal level.
Brink, who represents House District 80, told an emotional story of her background while in the legislature.
"My family and I have been threatened often," she said. "So, yes, I will absolutely continue to protect these issues. I've been threatened to be kidnapped and caged, and a lot of people have no idea what people say to us. I have three children, and it's important as law-abiding citizens to protect our families."
"I don't think I should have to ask the government to protect myself. It's pretty simple," Rozenboom said. "Beware of governments that want to take away guns and, now as we're seeing, to take away books."
At the other end of the spectrum, Cara Galloway asked about bills floating around the statehouse "that are taking away rights," namely abortion choice, funding for family planning, LGBTQ bills, etc.
"How can you continue to say that we should be weary of governments taking away rights when you're voting on bills that take away rights?" she asked.
Rozenboom said he'd vote against funding for abortions "as long as I'm in the senate." However, his discussion turned to a gender identity bill and away from the other issues Galloway asked about.
"I was lacerated, called a bigot, racist, a homophobe because I supported Senate File 167, which says if schools are going to teach children in kindergarten about gender identity, they shouldn't hide that from parents," he said. "You can't believe the emails Holly and I receive from those groups. That agenda is so powerful and strong, and shows no respect for anybody else. It's always the same ones."
Brink added.
"I say life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and nowhere does it say I have to pay that for you. That is part of the problem as well," she said. "I send my kids to private school, but I also voted no to vouchers. I don't think I have to pay for your choice, and I didn't ask you to pay for mine. That's where I stand on Planned Parenthood as well. I absolutely oppose abortion, but some bills are introduced for discussion."
Dennis Willhoit wanted to know about the governor's Students First Scholarship (HSB 243), which would allow students in struggling schools to enroll in a private school for a better education, and transfer public money to private schools. Willhoit wanted to know how that would benefit the vast majority of students who are in the public school system, and how it would be funded. There are 34 schools designated as "failing," according to the Iowa Department of Education.
Brink, in defending the bill, has "great concern" for students.
"What it was going to do was take $5,200 for a child wherever they went," she said. "It doesn't mean it's going to a private, Christian education. There's a variety of different things that could have followed them. Extra money actually stayed at the troubling school because they said they needed more funding. It would give 9,000 kids the opportunity of a different education. We have a great education system, but 27% of those not being where they need to be is very concerning."
"I have deep concerns about the trajectory we're on in some of our education systems," Rozenboom said. "The right to free speech, peaceably assemble, is more important than a few more dollars. I'm aware of those concerns and they influence how I vote, and will continue to do so."
The senator also had thoughts about the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan the U.S. Senate passed minutes after the forum, as well as the For the People Act, which would reform elections nationwide and has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Sometimes I'd like to build a fence around Iowa because I think we're using our head. We respect the constitution," Rozenboom said. "I'm extremely upset with what's going on in D.C. If you want to have a concern, I suggest you look at H.R. 1 (For the People Act). They're trying to take all the power away from the states. They're trying to legalize widespread uses of absentee ballots without voter ID. Folks, we can talk about Iowa all we want, but ..."
Lorraine Techel asked the legislators about cuts in victims services programs in the state, and Rozenboom agreed it was a problem.
"I want to know from some of our federal delegation why they would cut that," he said. "They're spending money like drunken sailors in Washington. They want the states to pick up that slack and we don't have those resources. That's why Washington shouldn't be controlling so much stuff folks."
Neither legislator saw a great need to raise the minimum wage from $7.25, where it's been since 2007.
"It's a fair question, but there's very few jobs at that level," Rozenboom said. "I see employers stepping up. If you mandate it to $15 and hour, it means different things in different places. There's nothing underway."