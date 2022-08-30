Seemingly the only thing that's been as fast as broadband internet in Wapello County is the brisk pace in which it's been installed.
And more is on the way.
Vince Tyson of Citizens Mutual Telephone Company of Bloomfield gave the Wapello County Board of Supervisors an update on the progress of broadband in the county during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse, and said the goal was to have everything south of U.S. 34 installed by next summer.
"The hook-ups are going very well, and the customers seem every excited to get hooked up," he said. "Things are going well."
Tyson presented a map of the progress, and the next steps include areas toward Blakesburg and the western part of the county, which won't be finished this year. The company has been working with multiple contractors for infrastructure, which has helped the task move along.
Work also will continue next month on the south-to-north trajectory for parts surrounding the Des Moines River north and west of Eldon. Tyson said about 75% of Eldon is built-out, but just not connected yet.
The county is paying for about $1.3 million out of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the broadband installation, and that, combined with the cash flow from Citizens Mutual, will help pay for the costs south of U.S. 34. In the northern parts of the county, grant funding will help pay for the costs.
"What that really comes down to is that cooperatives are mindful of the risks we take, and we're not planning on taking on debt," Tyson said.
Supervisor Jerry Parker wants to see some concrete figures on what it would cost to install the northern half of the county, or parts north of U.S. 34. Tyson said the overall cost to install broadband in the county is a $25 million investment, which about half coming from the state and county, and the other half through Citizens Mutual.
"If we had some definite numbers, maybe the county could have an opportunity, whether through sales tax or something else, to bump that up so it's a little quicker," Parker said. "If we got $100,000, but we could only go 10 more miles, we probably couldn't consider that. But if we knew what we were going to get, the opportunity might be there."
Tyson said the challenge is with federal infrastructure money, which go through the state, but with the state saying to administer it. He said the county could propose a plan for an internet project, and the company would work with the county and submit to the state for potential funding.
"This is kind of like any project. There's a push to do it, and then once they see you doing it, there's a big push to hurry up," Parker said. "That's just how things go. So once they heard we were committing ARPA money for that, they're saying, 'OK, how soon are you going to get here?' Well, that's not soon enough, so we want to move as quickly and as rapidly as you will allow us to move."
"I think having half the county done in two years is better than a lot of people could have imagined three years ago or so," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "I agree with Jerry. Anything we can do to help speed it along even quicker, we're here to do that."
In other business:
• Parker said the asbestos and lead paint report is completed regarding the courthouse window project. Over 100 new windows will be installed next summer, as it takes about six months to build them.
One of the discussions that has taken place is how to replace the windows without disturbing work in the various offices.
"One of the things is putting up a screen around each window as they work on them, so there won't be any dust coming in," he said. "I'm really optimistic about next summer. We've been waiting a long time for this."
