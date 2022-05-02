OTTUMWA — Buckcherry, with special guest Like A Storm, will be performing at the Bridge View Center July 15 at 8 p.m.
General Admission tickets are $30 ($35 day of show) and go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridge View Center ticket office and online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
Buckcherry was formed in 1995, receiving critical praise and certified gold sales for their self-titled debut in 1999, containing hits such as "Lit Up," "For the Movies," "Dead Again," and "Check Your Head." After dissolving in 2002, lead singer Josh Todd and lead guitarist Keith Nelson reformed Buckcherry with a new lineup in 2006 and released the album "15," which contained Buckcherry’s biggest crossover hits to date, "Crazy Bitch," and their first Billboard Top 10 hit "Sorry." Buckcherry continues to record and perform in front of large, enthusiastic crowds.
New Zealand alternative metal/rock band Like A Storm (now based in Las Vegas) is best known for blending the Didgeridoo with heavy riff-driven music. Like A Storm is the highest-charting New Zealand act ever at US Active Rock Radio, with tracks “Love The Way You Hate Me," Wish You Hell," “Become The Enemy," “Pure Evil," “Break Free," “The Devil Inside," and “Complicated (Stitches & Scars)” all reaching the Top 40.
Like A Storm has been invited to tour and share stages all over the world with such legacy acts as Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Three Days Grace, Gojira, Volbeat, Black Veil Brides, Escape The Fate, Sevendust and many more.