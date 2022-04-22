ELDON — It was never about Heather Buckley, even if the award was.
No, it was everyone around her that made the award even possible.
Buckley, the eighth-year elementary principal in the Cardinal Community School District, was named the 2022 Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa on Thursday. The organization represents over 2,000 administrators at all levels, and Buckley was one of three finalists for her honor.
"It's just so humbling, because I know there are so many well-deserving leaders who have dedicated their lives to children," Buckley said. "We have a special story here at Cardinal, and it was great to be able to tell (SAI) my part in that."
Buckley's story is more organic. The Fairfield High School graduate's educational career started with stints as a fourth-grade and second-grade teacher, before becoming a shared curriculum director at Cardinal and Pekin, and then finally progressing to her current role.
But in her telling, being a principal was the farthest thing from her mind.
"I never thought I would be a principal, but I had a lot of support from mentors and principals who inspired me to go into leadership," Buckley said. "So I went back to school to be an administrator, did the curriculum, but I really missed being around kids and working closely with teachers.
"I have the best of both worlds."
Buckley is just the latest in Cardinal's administration to be honored at the highest levels of education in Iowa. Superintendent Joel Pedersen was the 2020 Iowa Superintendent of the Year, and middle school principal Cindy Green was nominated for middle school principal of the year alongside Buckley.
"We have a very special administration, but we all have a very common vision and a great school board that trusts us to do what's best for the school," she said. "We've always hired people who are talented and gifted, but also love and cherish kids. Our leadership is a big part of that success."
Pedersen has the utmost respect for Buckley.
"Heather is a servant leader who cares deeply about her students, families and staff," he said. "We are thankful for her expertise leading our elementary team.
"Heather's focus on relationships with our stakeholders serves as the foundation for every decision she makes as a principal," Pedersen said. "She possesses the rare leadership ability to expect excellence while promoting a positive culture."
Yet, Buckley has had to adapt to changing times, and what worked eight years ago doesn't necessarily work now. The advent of more technological tools, the pandemic and other events have spurred growth for Buckley.
"There has been a lot of flexibility, but this is a lifelong learning position. There have been humbling moments here, but I've learned you have to be willing to learn and be open," she said. "Our job is to meet the basic needs of our kids, especially from the social and emotional well-being side. They need to hear their names every day and see our smiles every day. To me, that's the most important thing we can do.
"Joel gave me the best piece of advice when he told me, 'Relationships matter, and that one person can change a person's life,'" Buckley said. "That's what we do here. We partner with our families because we cherish them."
Yet, Buckley also credits her teaching staff for not only the school's successes, but her own.
"I'm so proud of my staff for all they do, because they've dedicated themselves to meeting those basic needs," she said. "Our kids feel safe and we have a good, positive learning environment. We've built so many relationships."