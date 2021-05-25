ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ottumwa resident Justin Budan will graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign when graduation ceremonies are held Friday.
Budan is a 2017 graduate of Ottumwa High School, and is the son of Michael and Amy Budan. He was nominated by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Budan completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, and was a member of the Catholic Midshipmen, Rock Climbing, Mountaineering, and Investment Clubs, and held a number of positions including Academic SGT, Battalion Training SGT, Executive Officer and Platoon Commander.
Upon graduation from the academy, midshipmen earn a bachelor's degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
Every year, approximately 1,200 men and women are admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy, and its alumni include one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 52 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.