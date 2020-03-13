OTTUMWA — Tuesday will likely be the final act of the drama that has surrounded the city’s budget for Fiscal 2021.
In mid-February the city unveiled its budget proposal, which included cuts to the fire and police departments. The formal presentation followed growing rumors in the community.
Officials have said the city’s general fund, which covers the costs of the public safety departments, did not see anything like the increase in revenues that was expected. Property values were essentially flat. And, since property taxes go into the general fund, they didn’t go up much. Compounding the situation is the fact the city’s general fund levy is as high as it can go.
Much of the pushback against the proposals has come from the Ottumwa Fire Department, which firefighters said Thursday could see as many as six positions lost. A spokesman for the firefighters accused the city of not fully exploring alternatives.
The budget includes decreases in the levies for transit and the Trust and Agency funds, as well as an increase in debt service.
Council members have not discussed changes at meetings since the city’s Feb. 18 presentation to the body. Councilman Bob Meyers said at that time the issue boiled down to the city spending more than it was bringing in.
Finance Director Kala Mulder said during the February presentation that, without cuts, the city’s fund balances would dip low enough to be a red flag to lenders. It would not mean the city is out of money, but it would raise the cost of borrowing in the future. And, with bonds needed with the sewer separation project and other work, that would become expensive.
Large crowds have attended the council meetings since the budget proposal was made public. Whether that continues Tuesday with fears about the coronavirus in Iowa remains to be seen.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes a change to the city’s ordinance on the city administrator. The ordinance currently allows the council to remove an administrator through a simple majority vote.
Under the new proposal a two-thirds majority would be needed. That’s four votes out of the current five-member council.
The council meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.