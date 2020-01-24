OTTUMWA — Fitness is a lifetime journey, but helping children get an early start down that path makes it easier to maintain.
“It sets a foundation they’ll use for the rest of their life,” said Kyle Creamer, a P.E. teacher at Liberty Elementary School. “If they start younger, the more likely they are to continue when they get older.”
“It teaches them that working out and exercising can be fun,” said Arnell Powell, sports coordinator at the Ottumwa YMCA. “And an active body promotes an active mind and fuels better thoughts. It’s also a natural stress reliever.”
In fact, both men spoke on the benefits beyond physical fitness that exercise provides for children. Not only does it build better body composition, stronger bone structure, muscles and cardiovascular fitness, Creamer said, it also promotes better motor skills, concentration and thinking skills. He also said it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem.
“It’s an adult way of saying it takes the stress out of your life.”
Those benefits, he said, carry back to the classroom.
Powell was in agreement. The variety of team and group youth sports the Y provides help build a social atmosphere where there’s no pressure on the kids. “They’re able to learn skills to continue with the sport, if they choose, and learn to work together and social norms. It builds character. We want you to learn, at the very least, to be better people.”
On Wednesday, some of Creamer’s students were busy working their way through a heart-themed obstacle course. He said before they started, the class had a discussion about the heart focusing on it being the body’s strongest muscle and ways to keep it healthy. He said each part of the course represented a different part of the heart, with one side blue and one side red to illustrate how the blood flows through the veins, gets oxygen and turns red.
“Hopefully, they’re learning a little bit of something along they way. The kids might not see it that way, though. They come to P.E. to have fun,” he said.
Ottumwa schools, Creamer said, is ahead of a lot of districts with how much P.E. time the students get. In the six-day rotation of “specials” kids attend, they’re in P.E. half of those days for 40 minutes at a time.
“It’s an average of 100 minutes of P.E. per week,” he said. “It’s a lot more than other districts get. We’re very lucky to have the amount of time with the kids we do in P.E. here.”
Wednesday’s heart course is a favorite of the students’. “Anything with an objective, something they have to accomplish, those are the popular hits,” Creamer said. “Kids are motivated that way.”
The programs Powell leads at the Y have high numbers as well. With sessions for basketball, dodgeball, soccer, flag football and T-ball, he said roughly 500 kids participate over the course of a year — on top of a separate swim program the facility provides.
“It brings the community together,” he said. The parents get to know each other on the sidelines and become friends, and he said it’s good for the parents to have the kids learn athletic skills in a group setting.
“You can go out in the yard and play catch all you want to teach the skill,” Powell said. But, he said, that doesn’t help with the socialization and team-building skills they get as part of a group.
He also spoke to the staff working to set good examples for the children and that they’re working to improve on how to help kids who might be having a rough day or a tough time.
“We’re building patience in our adults to be that one caring adult for some youths,” he said. “YMCAs are community organizations. We are the village. They see the adults out there and the examples set for them. Having a setting out there to show them how to do the right thing, it’s amazing. It’s so much bigger than sports.”