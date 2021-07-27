OTTUMWA — Dirt flew Tuesday morning as the Ottumwa Community School District and Indian Hills Community College celebrated the start of the district’s new construction trades program house.
But this project is different than similar projects the district has done before. The program is now a part of the newly developed Career Campus, and with a partnership with IHCC, will be directed by the college's staff as students earn college credit from the program.
“It really just gives them a leg up … to gain skills that make them employable right out of high school,” said IHCC President Dr. Matt Thompson. Students, if they continue with the IHCC program after high school, will have saved themselves a year of time and a year’s worth of tuition. “That’s one full year of education they don’t have to pay for. It’s a year’s worth of credit hours without having to pay out of pocket. Saving time and saving money is a whole part of this process.”
In fact, Thompson added, last year families in the college’s 10-county region saved $5.3 million by taking advantage of such programs.
“We want to be able to provide a great opportunity for our students,” Thompson said, saying that even if students don’t continue with the program as a career, it will provide life skills as they become homeowners and have to perform maintenance on their properties.
So far, 24 students are signed up through the Ottumwa Schools program for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Mike McGrory said, with a program maximum of about 30. “We’re really excited about that number,” he said.
But it’s also a partnership that is working to improve the community as a whole.
“What we’re excited about, too, is our vision of the future for the area,” McGrory said from the location on Bennink Lane, adjacent to Liberty Elementary. “This is the first house of hopefully five homes that will over five years be built in this area. Sw we’re really excited that we are providing some low-income housing — needed housing — on our south side of Ottumwa.”
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home — and the construction trades program as a whole — is moving forward with additional help from community partners. The Legacy Foundation and Regional Housing Trust Authority have each provided a $100,000 grant.
“We’ll take that $200,000 and keep rolling it over and help build this house and the next house” and so on, McGrory said. “As well sell the houses, it will help replenish that fund.”
It will also fill a need in the area workforce. “Everywhere we go, people are looking for individuals trained in the construction industry,” Thompson said. “We’re thrilled to be here today to really look at the future of our workforce, and we partner on projects like this so that we can help make a difference in the lives of our students, give them a skill that will last a lifetime, and certainly make improvements in our own community.”
“Having this type of collaboration in our community, it’s just outstanding,” McGrory said. “It just provides so many things for the community, and I’m just so excited to be a part of this.”