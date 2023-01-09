OTTUMWA — Professional bull riding returns to the Bridge View Center with Bull Riders of America 2022 finals Feb. 3-4 at the Bridge View Center.
Ticket prices start at $19.75 ($12.75 for 12 and under) and on sale now at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased online at bridgeviewcenter.com. Competition begins at 7:30 p.m. each night.
This year there will be BOA Backstage VIP Experience tickets available. Details can be found at bridgeviewcenter.com.
The Bull Riders of America’s top 25 cowboys will compete for over $20,000 in cash and prizes awarded at the conclusion of the two-day event. Bull riders and families will converge on Ottumwa from several states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and more.
Following each night of competition, the bull riders will host a meet and greet session for all fans. Friday night is a special Family night with fun games on the dirt before the show starting at 6 p.m. with mutton busting during a break in the event. Saturday night’s event includes local celebrity bull riding.
