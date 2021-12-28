OTTUMWA — Professional bull riding returns to the Bridge View Center next year, with the Bull Riders of America 2021 Finals Feb. 4-5.
It’s the most intense, bone-jarring, two hours in sports … eight seconds at a time. This year, both nights will also feature American freestyle bullfighting, in which the fighter stands in the center of the pen while the bull is released, and the fighter must survive for 40 seconds while keeping himself as near as possible to danger.
Ticket prices start at $19.50 ($12.50 for 12 and under) and on sale now at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
The Bull Riders of America’s top 25 cowboys will compete for over $20,000 in cash and prizes awarded at the conclusion of the two-day event. Bull riders and families will converge on Ottumwa from several states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin, and more.
The event takes place each night at 7:30 p.m, as the cowboys try to stay mounted for eight seconds. Following each night of competition, the bull riders will host a meet-and-greet session for all fans. Friday night is a special family night with fun games on the dirt starting at 6 p.m., with mutton-busting following during the show, and American Freestyle Bullfighting will be showcased as well. Saturday night’s event includes American freestyle bullfighting, along with celebrity bull riding!
The following ticket-price scale is available:
• VIP Tables: $260 per table (eight tickets per table). VIP tables are sold as 8-ticket packages, or single tickets at $32.50.
• Reserved Premium Seats: $29.50
• Reserved Regular Seats: $19.50
Special pricing is also an option, with the following prices:
• Kids 12 and under start at $12.50 for Premium and Regular Seats
• Family Night, Family 4-packs: $55.00 in advance (Friday only)
• $6 more Day of Show, except for Bullpen tickets