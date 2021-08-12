OTTUMWA — The Evans Middle School Bulldog Bash is scheduled for Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. for those entering sixth through eighth grades.
There will be hotdogs served in the rubber gym starting at 5 p.m., and it will be an open house format for seventh and eighth-grade students.
Students will have the opportunity to run through their schedules starting at 5:30 p.m. Schedules for all students will be handed out at their grade-level door throughout the evening.
Sixth-grade students should enter through the auditorium doors on Chester Avenue, while seventh-grade students should enter through the wood gym doors on Chester Avenue. Eighth-grade students should enter Door No. 13 near the school's main entrance off the parking lot.
These will be the same door students will enter the building every morning.