OTTUMWA — The OHS Bulldog Cafe will serve lunch to the public on April 28. The cafe can serve up to 30 reservations.
Lunch will be served in the front of Career Campus, 331 E. Main St., promptly at 11:30 a.m. The public is asked to use the Main Street entrance.
The menu will feature chicken parmesan on a bed of pasta, steamed broccoli, tiramisu, and a beverage for $8. Reservations can be made by emailing mandy.walker@ottumwaschools.com by April 26 at 3:30 p.m. Meals can be dine-in or carryout.
OHS students in the Culinary Entrepreneurial Opportunities class are involved in all aspects of operating the cafe. All proceeds support the program.