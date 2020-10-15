OTTUMWA — Bulldog Virtual Learning is nearly two months into the term, and district officials continue to evaluate the program to see how to better meet the needs of the students.
More than 900 students are enrolled in the program, totaling about 20 percent of the students in the district. Recent surveys of the families have directed officials on what adjustments they need to make to the format.
“The district recognizes that the program needs to evolve and improve to better meet the needs of our online virtual learners,” Superintendent Mike McGrory said. “We recognize we have areas where we need to grow. We’re committed to virtual learning for the long haul.”
In fact, he said, the district is aiming to provide the best online learning in the state.
It’s a new program, he added, and listening to feedback from participants has led to changes in the program already.
Jeff Kirby, director of innovative programs, noted that 918 students is “a large number of students in a short amount of time.” The teachers are doing a wonderful job, but the district recognized additional staff was needed. “It’s been challenging to add staff mid-year. We’ve been fortunate to be able to find some quality staff members to come in and help support our teachers,” he said.
That additional staff is being funded by CARES money, McGrory said recently. “That has been very beneficial for the schools. It does allow us to use it for that.”
Additionally, some of the current staff at the school were tapped to handle virtual learning. With so many students enrolling in the virtual option, fewer were needed for face-to-face classes even with smaller class sizes to allow for social distancing.
Board member Christina Schark raised concerns about hiring additional staff now when the numbers are high but not guaranteed to stay that way when concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic diminish. She wondered what would happen to those hires at that point.
Kirby said a lot of the additional staff is made up of retired teachers willing to help out the district and substitute teachers not comfortable teaching in the classroom at this point.
Another change made is classload. “It’s very challenging for our students, and there’s a lot of content there,” Kirby said. Feedback from students and parents indicated it was too much at once, so one solution the district implemented at some grade levels is to decrease the number of classes students are taking, really focus on that set of curriculum, and move through it at a more accelerated pace of four to five weeks. Then they move on to another set of classes. The same work is being done by their peers in the face-to-face environment, he said, just at a different pace.
“It takes a lot of discipline to be able to work on that many courses at once,” Kirby said. “We still expect them to work the same amount of time each day. They’re taking the same amount of courses; they just have a condensed amount of time. But, that’s all they’re focusing on, too. They’re not juggling seven courses.”
Attendance and term transitions were also identified as challenges for the program. More calls to student homes and home visits have been implemented to address attendance issues. Transitioning from virtual learning to face to face will have its own set of challenges for the students.
“We decided long before we rolled this out that we were going to allow students to transition from Bulldog Virtual Learning back to face-to-face at the end of the term,” Kirby said, with surveys going out about a month before the end of term to assess families’ intent for the next. Switching options, he said, can work both ways.
Schark again expressed concern about this with regards to students starting the second semester in different places due to the different pacing of school work between virtual and on-site.
Marci Dunlap, director of secondary education, said that while the pacing may be different, the work they’re doing to align the curriculum between both options would put students in the same place at semester breaks. “That’s why we didn’t want people jumping back and forth in the middle of a semester,” she said. “Whether you’re in fifth grade on site or remotely, your’e getting the exact same thing.” However, there could still be a curve with getting back into the pattern of actually attending school.
That leads into additional challenges the district identified: developing the curriculum and getting the local teachers more involved in presenting it.
Currently, the district is utilizing Edmentum Courseware for virtual curriculum with local support staff for additional assistance by grade and/or subject level. The goal, Dunlap and Kirby said, is to develop local curriculum, to be presented by local teachers, by Dec. 15 to present to the state.
“It was always our goal to move that direction and have teachers move that direction and have teachers teaching content as opposed to a program,” said Kirby.
“This was an emergency plan for families who were trying to make a decision for safety and well-being,” Dunlap said.
In the meantime, she has been working with district teachers to align the Courseware work with curriculum already in place for on-site learners. Some of the units are in different order, and it tends to go deeper than what the Ottumwa curriculum requires.
Board member Morgan Brown sought clarification on this point, asking if they’re simply developing the curriculum for in-person learning and formatting it for virtual: “We just need to do the work to get our face-to-face instruction online?”
Dunlap said that’s exactly the case. “We need to make sure our instruction is lined up for what remote students need and just adding details to it,” she said, such as making sure the work is the right level of rigor and packaged in a fashion to guarantee success. “We’re not starting total from scratch here,” she said.
Other concerns were more on the home level. Time was a concern, with 54% of survey respondents saying the amount of time spent on schoolwork is the right amount. Focus was at 42%. That means, Kirby said, about half are saying more time needs to be spent on it with deeper focus. Effort was at 73% putting in quite a bit or more. That needs to improve as well, he said.
Another number that seems high was concerning as well. Eighty percent of the students said they feel they have an adult at school they can go to. “That means there’s 20 percent the don’t feel that way. For me, that’s too many students.,” Kirby said.
More than a third said the stress level at home “is not as good or worse than expected.”
“It’s hard. I know that,” Kirby said. “It’s not easy, and I know there are families that are working at the same time they’re trying to provide this for their students. I would expect stress levels are higher at home. That does stick out as something that is important.”
Ongoing conversations with families are a vital part of developing Bulldog Virtual Learning to be successful in the future. Kirby said it’s important to have that voice in the process, but nothing specific has been developed so far.
Board member Nancy Manson noted the low response rate of the survey — 116 out of more than 900 — makes it difficult to draw specific conclusions. Brown wondered if there might be a better way of framing the questions to draw in more specific results next time.
And those responses will help to further develop the program, especially as a long-term option. “As a district, we’re looking at becoming a state-approved virtual school,” McGrory said last month.
“We don’t see even probably by the end of the year Bulldog Virtual Learning being the way it looks today,” Kirby said. “We want to adapt and adopt and continue to change. We want to be the best program in the state.”