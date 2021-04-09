OTTUMWA — Bull riding is returning to Bridge View Center in 2021 — and expanding to an extra day.
The Bullriders of America 2020 Finals, traditionally held in February, has announced competition dates of May 14-16. The event marks 10 years of the finals being held in Ottumwa.
“We are so excited to host this event for 10 consecutive years, now and in the future,” said Andy Wartenberg, Meet Ottumwa executive director. “Events like this not only benefit Bridge View Center but the entire community, including hotels, restaurants and retail establishments.”
During the event, the top 25 cowboys of Bullriders of America will compete for more than $20,000 in cash and prizes as they try to stay mounted for eight seconds. They and their families will come to Ottumwa from several states, including Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wisconsin and more.
“Events like this provide us valuable exposure via traditional media outlets and social media platforms to event organizers from not only in Iowa, but in some cases nationwide,” Wartenberg said.
Competition starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Following each day of competition, the bull riders will host a meet and greet session for fans.
Friday’s event also features a family night with games on the dirt before the show. It kicks off at 6 p.m. with mutton busting and Future of BOA High School Series and Showcase for ups and coming bull riders. That showcase will also be part of the Saturday and Sunday events.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place with masks highly recommended but not required.
Tickets are on sale now with a variety of packages and are available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com. Select packages are only available via the ticket office. Prices increase the day of the show, and some options are only available in advance.
For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.