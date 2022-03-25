The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burning ban for all of Wapello County, including Ottumwa, which began at 8 a.m. Friday.
Under the ban, all open burning is prohibited until further notice. The ban remains in effect indefinitely and will continue until the fire marshal's office determines that local conditions warrant lifting it. Area officials requested the ban because of windy and dry conditions making burning very hazardous.
Iowa Code Section 100.40 authorizes the State Fire Marshal to prohibit open burning upon request of the local emergency coordinator. Violation of the ban is a simple misdemeanor.
A burning ban does not prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces and barbecue grills for cooking purposes. Supervised controlled burns are allowed under the ban only by special permit issued by the fire chief.