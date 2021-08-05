OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union has promoted Bobbi Terrell to chief compliance and business services office.
She joined the credit union in 2010 and has served as director of compliance and audit and vice president of operations and compliance and has been in the industry for more than 21 years, including in California, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.
“Bobbi has proven to be an invaluable team member with an impressive, broad-based skill set that serves the credit union well,” said Greg Hanshaw, C1st president and CEO. “She will be a tremendous asset as the newest member of our executive team. Her history with the credit union industry has allowed her to develop a vast amount of financial institution knowledge while serving in a variety of supervisory roles.”