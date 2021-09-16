OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union hasbeen named to the Top Workplaces 2021 list by the Iowa Top Workplaces and Des Moines Register.
It’s the sixth year in a row the Ottumwa-based credit union has made the list, and it made its highest place yet, named in sixth place for mid-sized companies. C1st has more than 240 employees and 18 branch locations with two more opening Oct. 1.
The list is determined based on the results of an anonymous third-party employee engagement survey conducted in the spring. It measures how employees feel about workplace values, employee appreciation, employee development, retention, pay, leadership and more.
“We are proud to be named a Top Workplace in Iowa for the sixth year in a row,” said C1st President and CEO Greg Hanshaw. “Being sixth out of 47 businesses is an additional honor and an all-time high for C1st. The results show we continue to have something truly special happening here. Even in unprecedented times, our employees embraced the challenge and continued to be a strong and empowered team.”
