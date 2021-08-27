FAIRFIELD — Cambridge Investment Group, Inc., is part of the inaugural class of Luminaries award winners.
The Fairfield financial solutions firm has been recognized in multiple categories, including Thought Leadership and Education and Executive Leadership. In addition, Executive Chairman Eric Schwartz was recognized in the Executive Leadership category.
The Luminaries program is an evolution of the ThinkAdvisor Broker-Dealers of the Year awards program, which was retired in 2020. They highlight how industry participants are producing results in the areas that lattermost to financial advisors and professionals, celebrating top advisors, industry executives, teams, RIA, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portforlio managers, and other firms. They are intended to recognize achievements in diversity and inclusion, thought leadership, executive leadership, and dealmaking/growth.
Winners were selected by a judging panel consisting of the ThinkTank editorial team and 13 individuals from various firms across the advice industry. They were selected based on their overall impact on their firm, its financial professionals and the broader professional community and industry. The inaugural awards dinner for the Luminaries will be hosted in New York in November.