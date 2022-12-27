AMES — Annie’s Project and Annie’s-inspired farm business management courses will be offered in several locations across the state this winter.
The Women in Ag Program at Iowa State University, part of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is offering nine Annie’s Project courses beginning Jan. 10, and five other Annie’s-inspired courses beginning Jan. 4. Courses are three to six sessions long and include a $75 registration fee, which covers meals and learning materials.
Annie’s Project is offered in Ottumwa, Ames, Atlantic, Creston, Edgewood, Fort Dodge, Harlan, Toledo and Washington. Course participants will learn effective decision-making strategies in five key management areas, including financial, human resources, legal, marketing and production. To learn more about the courses and to register, visit extension.iastate.edu/womeninag.
Women Managing Farmland will be offered in Charles City and Oskaloosa. This is a new multi-session course for 2023 and gives women the knowledge and confidence to improve farmland leasing and access practices, adopt new conservation systems and design more efficient land transitions to next generation farmers. Women will gain insights on how to improve communication with family members, partners and tenants.
Annie’s Project is a national program reaching 38 states. The mission of Annie’s Project is to empower women in agriculture to be successful through education, networks and resources. Annie’s Project will celebrate 20 years of inspiring women in agriculture in 2023. The Annie for whom the program is named would have been 100 years old this month. The program was developed to help women like Annie achieve their agricultural goals.
In Iowa, 2,137 women have benefited from 124 Annie’s Project courses and 1,317 women have benefited from 97 Annie’s Inspired courses. Annie’s Inspired courses grew out of the requests for additional information from women participating in Annie’s Project. The extension farm management team, county extension professionals and others in the state work together to host local multi-session programs focused on agricultural risk management.
Farm Credit Services of America and USDA are major sponsors for these programs, which reduces the cost for all participants. Registration scholarships may be requested by contacting Madeline Schultz, Farm Management Team Women in Ag program manager, at schultz@iastate.edu or 515-294-0588.
