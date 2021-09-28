OTTUMWA — Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress has entered into a strategic partnership with Buena Vista University.
The partnership allows employees of GOPIP and their eligible family members to receive grant funding to lower the cost education while enrolling in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. It also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in online/hybrid online programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
Additionally, BVU professors and staff are available for training programs, workshops and more if officials at GOPIP seek out such services.
GOPIP is a recent partnership formed between the Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation and the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce. The organization provides services such as economic development, member or investor services, housing, and child care.
The Strategic Partnership between BVU and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress comes as the third partnership in Ottumwa, following Ottumwa Community School District and the Community 1st Credit Union.
For more information about BVU’s strategic partnerships and partner opportunities, visit the BVU website at bvu.edu/strategic-partnerships or contact Strategic Partnerships at StrategicPartnerships@bvu.edu.