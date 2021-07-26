OTTUMWA —Angie Gunter is taking the reins as branch manager at the Community 1st Credit Union Pennsylvania Branch.
She has 17 years of banking experience, coming to C1st from US Bank. She began as a bank teller and has worked in several roles over the years.
“We cannot be more excited to have Angie join our team and represent Community 1st. She has an exceptional financial and management background. Our members are in good hands with her running our Pennsylvania Ave location,” said Wes Krenz, regional manager for the credit union. “She is passionate about the Ottumwa community, and she can’t wait to start helping them achieve their financial goals.”
For more information, call 866-360-5370 or visit c1stcu.com.