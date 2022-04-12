(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.76

Farmer’s 7.37 16.22

DFS Osky 7.63 15.95

Reiff Grain 7.59 16.21

Wapello Co. 7.46 16.27

Two Rivers 7.45 16.02

Tri-County 7.48 16.29

SFG Albia 7.51 16.04

SFG Centerville 7.38 16.08

