(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.76
Farmer’s 7.37 16.22
DFS Osky 7.63 15.95
Reiff Grain 7.59 16.21
Wapello Co. 7.46 16.27
Two Rivers 7.45 16.02
Tri-County 7.48 16.29
SFG Albia 7.51 16.04
SFG Centerville 7.38 16.08
Windy with scattered strong thunderstorms developing after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 10:11 pm
Jo A. Petermann, 78, of Ottumwa, died at 5:08 p.m. April 8, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. A time to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
