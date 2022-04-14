(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.90
Farmer’s 7.49 16.46
DFS Osky 7.75 16.05
Reiff Grain 7.69 16.33
Wapello Co. 7.56 16.42
Two Rivers 7.56 16.07
Tri-County 7.61 16.45
SFG Albia 7.63 16.19
SFG Centerville 7.50 16.23
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 33F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 7:02 pm
Marion "Dave" Shoop Jr., age 81 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away April 7, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 5-7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home.