(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.90

Farmer’s 7.49 16.46

DFS Osky 7.75 16.05

Reiff Grain 7.69 16.33

Wapello Co. 7.56 16.42

Two Rivers 7.56 16.07

Tri-County 7.61 16.45

SFG Albia 7.63 16.19

SFG Centerville 7.50 16.23

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you