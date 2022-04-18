(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 8.13

Farmer’s 7.72 16.67

DFS Osky 7.98 16.33

Reiff Grain 7.90 16.65

Wapello Co. 7.80 16.72

Two Rivers 7.80 16.35

Tri-County 7.84 16.78

SFG Albia 7.86 16.52

SFG Centerville 7.73 16.56

