(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.35

Farmer’s 6.81 15.26

DFS Osky 7.17 15.02

Reiff Grain 7.12 15.35

Wapello Co. 6.98 15.41

Two Rivers 6.95 14.98

Tri-County 7.07 15.43

SFG Albia 7.05 15.16

SFG Centerville 6.92 15.20

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you