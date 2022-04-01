(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.35
Farmer’s 6.81 15.26
DFS Osky 7.17 15.02
Reiff Grain 7.12 15.35
Wapello Co. 6.98 15.41
Two Rivers 6.95 14.98
Tri-County 7.07 15.43
SFG Albia 7.05 15.16
SFG Centerville 6.92 15.20
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 1, 2022 @ 5:27 pm
OSKALOOSA [mdash] Donna Yvonne (Witt) Lappin, 86, of Oskaloosa, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born August 12, 1935, at home in Mahaska County the daughter of Harlan L. and L. Louise Wright Witt. During high school she enjoyed playing bask…
Gained her wings March 22, 2022 Come share your memories of Bridget, April 16, 2022 1:00 PM, Morgan Cline Family Sports Complex, Centerville, Iowa near the basketball court. The memorial will be lead by those who attend.