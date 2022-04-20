(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 8.16
Farmer’s 7.75 17.06
DFS Osky 7.99 16.57
Reiff Grain 7.93 17.00
Wapello Co. 7.81 17.11
Two Rivers 7.83 16.64
Tri-County 7.86 17.10
SFG Albia 7.87 16.88
SFG Centerville 7.74 16.92
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2022 @ 6:01 pm