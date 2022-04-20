(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 8.16

Farmer’s 7.75 17.06

DFS Osky 7.99 16.57

Reiff Grain 7.93 17.00

Wapello Co. 7.81 17.11

Two Rivers 7.83 16.64

Tri-County 7.86 17.10

SFG Albia 7.87 16.88

SFG Centerville 7.74 16.92

