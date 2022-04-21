(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.99
Farmer’s 7.58 17.05
DFS Osky 7.84 16.59
Reiff Grain 7.78 17.02
Wapello Co. 7.66 17.10
Two Rivers 7.68 16.66
Tri-County 7.73 17.00
SFG Albia 7.72 16.89
SFG Centerville 7.59 16.93
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 5:04 pm