(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.99

Farmer’s 7.58 17.05

DFS Osky 7.84 16.59

Reiff Grain 7.78 17.02

Wapello Co. 7.66 17.10

Two Rivers 7.68 16.66

Tri-County 7.73 17.00

SFG Albia 7.72 16.89

SFG Centerville 7.59 16.93

