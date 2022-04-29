(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 8.18

Farmer’s 7.78 16.65

DFS Osky 8.12 16.35

Reiff Grain 7.96 16.65

Wapello Co. 7.86 16.70

Two Rivers 7.87 16.30

Tri-County 7.89 16.63

SFG Albia 8.00 16.47

SFG Centerville 7.87 16.51

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you