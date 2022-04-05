(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.60

Farmer’s 7.12 15.80

DFS Osky 7.39 15.49

Reiff Grain 7.38 15.85

Wapello Co. 7.21 15.90

Two Rivers 7.21 15.48

Tri-County 7.35 15.91

SFG Albia 7.27 15.65

SFG Centerville 7.14 15.69

