(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.60
Farmer’s 7.12 15.80
DFS Osky 7.39 15.49
Reiff Grain 7.38 15.85
Wapello Co. 7.21 15.90
Two Rivers 7.21 15.48
Tri-County 7.35 15.91
SFG Albia 7.27 15.65
SFG Centerville 7.14 15.69
A celebration of life will be held at memorial park in ottumwa at 1pm on April 9th. Please join the family in celebration.
Sherry L. Robinson, 76, of Ottumwa, died at 6:35 p.m. April 3, 2022 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. Her body has been cremated and no services are planned. Reece Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.