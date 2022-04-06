(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.57

Farmer’s 7.16 15.74

DFS Osky 7.38 15.38

Reiff Grain 7.37 15.75

Wapello Co. 7.24 15.79

Two Rivers 7.16 15.37

Tri-County 7.31 15.80

SFG Albia 7.26 15.54

SFG Centerville 7.13 15.58

