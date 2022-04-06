(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.57
Farmer’s 7.16 15.74
DFS Osky 7.38 15.38
Reiff Grain 7.37 15.75
Wapello Co. 7.24 15.79
Two Rivers 7.16 15.37
Tri-County 7.31 15.80
SFG Albia 7.26 15.54
SFG Centerville 7.13 15.58
Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 8:03 pm
Phillip Eugene Meyer, 96, died April 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society - Ottumwa. His body has been cremated, no services are planned. Cards may be sent to 16943 Whiskey Ridge Rd. Ottumwa, IA 52501.
A celebration of life will be held at memorial park in ottumwa at 1pm on April 9th. Please join the family in celebration.
Sherry L. Robinson, 76, of Ottumwa, died at 6:35 p.m. April 3, 2022 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. Her body has been cremated and no services are planned. Reece Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.