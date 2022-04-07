(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 

Farmer’s 7.19 15.99

DFS Osky 7.41 15.62

Reiff Grain 7.40 16.02

Wapello Co. 7.27 16.04

Two Rivers 7.20 15.69

Tri-County 7.28 16.07

SFG Albia 7.29 15.81

SFG Centerville 7.16 15.85

