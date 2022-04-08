(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb 

Cargill 7.69

Farmer’s 7.29 16.41

DFS Osky 7.52 16.03

Reiff Grain 7.50 16.45

Wapello Co. 7.38 16.46

Two Rivers 7.30 16.10

Tri-County 7.39 16.52

SFG Albia 7.29 15.81

SFG Centerville 7.16 15.85

