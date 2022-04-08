Local grains for April 9, 2022 Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.69Farmer’s 7.29 16.41DFS Osky 7.52 16.03 Reiff Grain 7.50 16.45Wapello Co. 7.38 16.46Two Rivers 7.30 16.10Tri-County 7.39 16.52SFG Albia 7.29 15.81SFG Centerville 7.16 15.85 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Reiff Grain Wapello Co. Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries VERHULST, Gladys GROOMS, Margaret MORIARTY, Lucille VANCE, Pamela WELLS, Marilyn Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSupreme Court declines to hear Fairfield teens' appealsBradley McCloskey named new associate superintendent for Ottumwa SchoolsCouncil puts moratorium on new used-car lotsJUCO baseball: Warriors snag win over SoutheasternLETTER: Time to reform PBMsCouncil OKs strip center agreementWhitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 moreJackson confirmed as first Black female high court justiceMayor signs Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamationBeatles vs. Stones tribute show to settle old score on Ottumwa stage Images Videos